New cruise shop terminal, shopping mall at Piraeus Port Authority dominants meeting between minister, Piraeus mayor

The prospect of a new cruise ship terminal and an adjacent upscale shopping mall within the Cosco-managed Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) dominated a meeting on Monday between Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis and re-elected Piraeus Mayor Yannis Moralis.

Moralis again referred to concerns by local merchants in Piraeus over the prospect of a shopping mall within the port, although stepped up contacts by all involved parties aim at resolving whatever objections by the municipality.

Chinese multinational Cosco wants to build a new cruise ship terminal and an accompanying shopping arcade, similar to the duty-free areas in international airports, as part of its 600-million-euro master plan for the port authority - an initiative beyond the contractual investments stipulated in the 40-year concession agreement commenced in 2016.