New cruise ship terminal, shopping mall at Piraeus Port Authority dominants meeting between minister, Piraeus mayor

Tuesday, 20 August 2019 13:44
UPD:14:52
A- A A+

The prospect of a new cruise ship terminal and an adjacent upscale shopping mall within the Cosco-managed Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) dominated a meeting on Monday between Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis and re-elected Piraeus Mayor Yannis Moralis.

Moralis again referred to concerns by local merchants in Piraeus over the prospect of a shopping mall within the port, although stepped up contacts by all involved parties aim at resolving whatever objections by the municipality.

Chinese multinational Cosco wants to build a new cruise ship terminal and an accompanying shopping arcade, similar to the duty-free areas in international airports, as part of its 600-million-euro master plan for the port authority - an initiative beyond the contractual investments stipulated in the 40-year concession agreement commenced in 2016.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών