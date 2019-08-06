Once explosive Novartis kickbacks probe against 10 politicians continues to fizzle out

The latest case file involving one of 10 top Greek politicians who are the subject of the ongoing but sputtering Novartis kickbacks investigation - based on the sealed testimony of three anonymous witnesses - was shelved on Tuesday, with a relevant prosecutor apparently unable to find corroborating evidence allegations against former prime minister Antonis Samaras.

The prosecutor in question, Eleni Touloupaki, who heads the judiciary's anti-corruption unit, had previously conveyed the case files of the 10 politicians, which included former premier and ministers , all political opponents of the then Tsipras government, to Parliament for further legal action. Deputies voted to send back the case files to Touloupaki for further investigation.

Samaras vocally charged what he called "judicial conspiracy" against him and the other nine politicians, while also filing a lawsuit over the case, including against the anonymous witnesses.

Only three case files remain open, namely, ones involving current Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis, EU Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos and Bank of Greece (BoG) Gov. Yannis Stournaras.