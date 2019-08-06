Copelouzos group acquires 10%-stake of consortium with controlling share of Greece's natgas system operator

The Athens-based Copelouzos group on Tuesday announced the purchase of a 10-percent stake in the Senfluga Energy Infrastracture. The latter has acquired a 66-percent stake of Greece's natural gas transmission system operator (DESFA), after submitting the highest offer in an international tender.

Copelouzos subsidiary DAMCO Energy and the consortium comprised of Snam, Enagas International S.L.U and Fluxys S.A. - three of the biggest natgas system operators in Europe - with a finalization of the agreement pending approval by regulatory authorities.