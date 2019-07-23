Kastropolitia fortress on Skyros reopens

Tuesday, 23 July 2019 13:03
UPD:13:04
The Kastropolitia archaeological site, essentially the fortress rising above the main town (Chora) on the central Aegean island of Skyros, opened to the public this week after 18 years, when it was closed in the wake of an earthquake.

Efforts to improve slope stability were recently completed.

The fortress overlooking a harbor was the main settlement on the island during late antiquity and the Middle Ages, with the ancient Athenians first fortifying the steep hill during the Classical era.

The Orthodox church of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary was built within the fortress in 895 AD.

