High court throws out another pair of lawsuits aimed at blocking Helleniko privatization

Efforts to jump-start the delay-plagued Helleniko investment, billed as Greece's biggest privatization and one of the biggest real estate development projects in Europe, got another boost on Tuesday, as a majority of Council of State (CoS) justices threw out another pair of lawsuits aimed at scuttling the plan.

The high court rulings dismissed a legal challenge by 550 residents of adjoining municipalities to the coastal southeast Athens site, which includes site where the old Athens airport operated, a disused airbase, assorted auxiliary facilities and the Aghios Kosmos sports center. The second lawsuit thrown out was filed by nearly a score of legal entities and NGOs, including WWF Hellas and, strangely, by the Thessaloniki Bar Association.

The CoS, Greece's highest administrative court, ruled that quality of life will not be downgraded by the proposed real estate development, which includes the erection of six high-rise buildings - referred to as "landmarks" in the master plan - a an integrated casino resort, a new marina and other infrastructure. At the same time, the green space created in the currently arid tract of land will be the largest in the congested greater Athens area.

Additionally, the high court ruled that the Central Archaeological Council has no jurisdiction to over landscaping changes.