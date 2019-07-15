Suspect questioned in murder of US biologist Eaton

A 27-year-old local man on large island of Crete has been detained on suspicion of involvement in the murder of a 60-year-old American biologist, nearly two weeks ago.

The woman's body was discovered in a remote WWII-era underground bunker, near the western coastal resort of Platania.

Dr. Suzanne Eaton went missing on July 2 while attending a scientific conference at the Orthodox Academy of Crete in the Kolympari township, west of Chania (Hania).

Although media reports claimed a confession was made, police merely announced that the man, a farmer, was not formally arrested, although an investigation is ongoing.