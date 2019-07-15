Latest tender for PPC lignite units declared null, void

Monday, 15 July 2019 14:47
UPD:14:56
Eurokinissi/ΝΙΚΟΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΑΝΤΩΝΗΣ

ΥΠΟΣΤΑΘΜΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΔΕΗ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΗΛΕΣ ΜΕΤΑΦΟΡΑΣ ΗΛΕΚΤΡΙΚΗΣ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΟΡΕΙΝΗ ΗΛΕΙΑ..ΑΕΡΟΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ ΑΝΤΩΝΗΣ ΝΙΚΟΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI
Another international tender for Public Power Corp.'s (PPC) lignite-fired units (three power stations and a final license for the operation of a fourth) was declared null and void on Monday, a negative development for the debt-laden dominant electricity operator in Greece.

The ATHEX-listed utility's board of directors will be briefed over the unsuccessful tender on Thursday.

Successive bailout memorandums and the Commission competition watchdog (DG Comp) have demanded a reduction in the state-run utility's market share, in order to boost competition through energy sector liberalization.

