By L. Karageorgos

The Athens-Piraeus area has returned to the world’s top 10 shipping hubs, according to a recent study by Baltic Exchange.

The Greek capital bumped Korea’s Pusan from the “top 10” list, while Singapore remained first, for the sixth straight year on the 2019 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development (ISCD).