HFSF CEO Czurda to 'N': Corporate governance the barometer for Greek banks' future

By C. Dogas

cdogas@naftemporiki.gr

A series of initiatives to rapidly boost the institutional role of National Bank of Greece (NBG), with the aim of reasserting its presence in a competitive international landscape, were recently submitted to the systemic bank's board of directors by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), its primary shareholder.

The HFSF was established in July 2010, in the very early stages of the punishing Greek economic and fiscal crisis, as a private legal entity tasked with contributing to the maintenance of stability in the Greek banking system, for the sake of public interest, as its charter states.

According to HFSF CEO Martin Czurda, who spoke to "N", guaranteeing best practice corporate governance is absolutely necessary for the ATHEX-listed Greek borrower to achieve its goals, so that the bank attracts investment from the domestic and international markets.