Aktor completes major metro project in Qatar; assume maintenance contract

By T. Igoumenidi

tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

Athens-based Aktor this week announced that it has completed a metro line in Doha, Qatar, and the "Gold Line", specifically, which will soon be opened for operation.

Aktor also announced that it is expecting the results of an international tender for the expansion of another line in the Qatari capital, the "Green Line", budgeted at three billion euros. Additionally, the Greek construction giant said it has commenced work on the facility management complex.

Aktor subsidiary Aktor Qatar WLL heads a relevant consortium that is also executing, in cooperation with Qatar-based Como Facilities Management Services, a 20-year contract to maintain the Doha Metro and the Lusail Tram line in the city, with an overall budget of 517 million euros.