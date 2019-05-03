Tabled amendment essentially outlaws Uber-type apps in Greece

A tabled amendment by the transport ministry this week essentially outlaws most multinational ride-sharing and cab-hailing applications in Greece, such as the controversial giant Uber and the Greek-invented passenger-to-driver locator Beat.

In a celebratory announcement, a federation representing taxi owners and drivers said the amendment "forbids the collection of a fare from any intermediary company. The fare is collected by the taxi driver. The fee for any mediator is paid at the end of the month, and deals only with an agreed-to commission.Anything else is a tax violation”.

Although the turnout by owners/drivers in the election to elect the leadership of the specific union (POEITA) is measly, the latter nevertheless vigorously campaigned against such apps and smartphone platforms in Greece. Moreover, it found a willing ally in the current hard left SYRIZA government, much to the chagrin of cab users relying on such apps.