Draft bill allowing for concessions of port activities on Thur.

Tuesday, 19 February 2019 23:55
A draft bill will be tabled in Parliament on Thursday to allow the privatization of specific activities at 10 regional port authorities around Greece, namely, Alexandroupolis, Volos, Elefsina, Igoumenitsa, Irakleio, Kavala, Corfu, Lavrio, Patras and Rafina.

The shares of the 10 regional ports are held by Greece's privatization agency, HRADF.

As opposed to the full privatization followed with Greece's two biggest ports, Piraeus and Thessaloniki, the Greek state will not grant ownership of the regional ports through share purchases, but through activity concessions.

