Preliminary probe into leaked phone conversation between central banker, minister ordered

Tuesday, 19 February 2019 17:43
UPD:19:12
EUROKINISSI/ΧΡΗΣΤΟΣ ΜΠΟΝΗΣ
An Athens prosecutor on Tuesday ordered a preliminary probe into the leaking of a phone conversation between Bank of Greece (BoG) Gov. Yannis Stournaras and Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis, allegedly by the latter, a day after the minister phoned the central banker to complain that a consumer loan he received had been reviewed by regulators.

The initial investigation was ordered by the head of the Athens first instance prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor's order is to determine how the leak occurred, and how the contents of the conversation found their way to a a pro-government website.

