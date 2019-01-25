Prespa agreement ratified by Greek parliament, 153 MPs out of 300 voted in favor

A majority of deputies in the 300-MP Greek Parliament on Friday ratified the landmark Prespa agreement, which aims to resolve the nearly three-decade dispute over the neighboring former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia's (fYRoM) name.

Besides the 145 deputies belonging to the ruling SYRIZA party, another eight edeputies, including a handful that in the past had voiced amongst the more hard-line positions on the issue, voted in favor of the agreement. The finally tally was 153 in favor, 146 against. One MP voted present.

The vote came after a contentious two and a half days of debate in Parliament.

