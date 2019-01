A light earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded southwest of the Ionian island of Zakynthos just before 8 p.m. (18.00 GMT) on Thursday.

The quake was pinpointed 67 kilometers from the city of Zakynthos and with a depth of 2.4 kilometers. A European seismological center calculated the tremor at 4.7 on the Richter scale.