Coaching legend Rick Pitino to take over bench at Panathinaikos Athens BC

Celebrated NCAA and NBA basketball coach Rick Pitino will assume the reins of Greek giants Panathinaikos BC for the remainder of the season, his agent confirmed on Thursday on in comments to ESPN.

The development marks the first time that the 66-year-old New York native will coach outside the US, with his debut on the popular Athens club's bench to come on Dec. 28, when Panathinaikos will host CSSK Moscow for the 15th week of Euroleague play.

Pitino, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, coached Kentucky to the 1996 NCAA championship and the other powerhouse in the state, Louisville, to the collegiate crown n 2013, although the NCAA later vacated the season for the club.

In the NBA he coached the NY Knicks and Boston Celtics, while also recording a stint as the manager of the Puerto Rico men's side.