More than 1.554 mln applicants set to receive 'social dividend' by end of the month

Friday, 14 December 2018 10:48
UPD:10:56
Eurokinissi/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

More than 1.554 million applicants have been approved for this year's "Yuletide" welfare benefit, the third year in a row that the Tsipras government has returned a portion of revenues that exceeded an annual primary budget surplus - as a percentage of GDP - mandated by creditors.

Dubbed a "social dividend" by the leftist-rightist coalition government, the 710-million outlay for 2018 ranges from 200 to 1,200 euros, with beneficiaries being low-income adults with low-value or no assets to their name.

Bank accounts of some 1.381 million beneficiaries were expected receive the one-off payment by Friday afternoon.

The average welfare benefit per application was roughly 480 euros.

A deadline for applications is Dec. 21.

While again funneling spending towards lower socio-economic groups in society, the government will miss a target of fully covering the state's arrears to the private sector by the end of the year, which exceed two billion euros.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών