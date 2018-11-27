'N': Another 200-mln€ subsidy program next year for energy-saving improvements in up to 20K residences

Tuesday, 27 November 2018 05:55
SHUTTERSTOCK
A- A A+

By K. Deligiannis

kdel@naftemporiki.gr

A new 200-million-euro subsidization program being prepared by the relevant environment and energy ministry will reportedly be unveiled next year, aiming to partially offset homeowners' energy-saving renovations and improvements in up to 20,000 residences across Greece.

Installing external insulation and new window/balcony frames, as well as modern and "cleaner" furnaces, boilers, solar panels etc. have in the past been the preferred renovations by owners of older residences in the country.

According to information gleaned by "N", the terms and conditions are identical with a current subsidy program financed by the same ministry.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών