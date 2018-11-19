Record-setting Jan-Oct 2018 results for Cosco's container terminal in port of Piraeus

Cosco's container terminal subsidiary at the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA), managed by the parent company, posted another record over the Jan-Oct 2018 period, edging closer to the Chinese multinational's goal of becoming the biggest container hub in the Mediterranean.

Specifically, according to the parent company, Cosco Shipping Ports Ltd., 399,000 Teu passed through the terminal in October 2018, up from 352,300 in October 2017, an increase of 13.3 percent.

Overall during the first 10 months of 2018, 3,640,500 Teu was transported, up 19.1 percent from the same period in 2017, when it reached 3.,057,300 Teu.

The results for Piraeus made it the top performer among ports managed by Cosco Shipping Ports Ltd. outside mainland China.