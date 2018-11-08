Tsipras again promises to exhaust 4-year mandate; says poll lead for ND will turn into 'boomerang'

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras stuck by his “October 2019” date for general elections next year, which would exhaust his four-year mandate to the very last day.

Although his ruling party is now badly trailing in all mainstream opinion polls in the country, the radical leftist and previously anti-bailout political leader also maintained that SYRIZA will not only win scheduled European Parliament elections in May 2019, but the general poll a few months later.

Tsipras, in a rare interview on a private television station, opined that main opposition New Democracy (ND) party’s continued first-place showing in the polls will eventually turn into a “boomerang” for ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis once “it’s ascertained that SYRIZA will be the first-past-the-poll party in the (May) European Parliament election”.