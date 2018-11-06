Athens named 'European Capital of Innovation' for 2018

Tuesday, 06 November 2018
UPD:17:34
Athens was named as the "European Capital of Innovation 2018" on Tuesday during a special ceremony in Lisbon, Portugal, with the Greek capital picking up a one-million-euro prize as well.

According to the European Commission, the  Greek capital "used innovation to overcome the economic and social crisis" of the past few years.  

Runner-up cities were Aarhus (Denmark), Hamburg (Germany), Leuven (Belgium), Toulouse (France) and Umeå (Sweden), with each receiving 100,000 euros.  

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis was on hand for the awards ceremony, held before 20,000 delegates at the Web Summit.

