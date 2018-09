Net after-tax profits for Minoan Lines reached 1.9 million euros in the first half of 2018, while the coastal shipper's turnover neared 40 million euros. EBITDA reached 8.5 million euros.

Moreover, the company, which concentrates on routes to Crete from Piraeus, said it has repaid 139.3 million euros owed for a syndicated bond loan held by four Greek lenders and five foreign banks.

Cash reserves, as of June 30, 2018, reached 31.2 million euros.