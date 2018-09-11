Four int'l gaming groups request info on Helleniko license ahead of tender

Tuesday, 11 September 2018 10:25
UPD:10:31
By L. Kalamara

lkal@naftemporiki.gr

Four international gaming groups have reportedly expressed an initial interest in vying for a casino license at the Helleniko site, where the biggest real estate development in Greece - and one of the largest such investments in Europe - will, by all accounts, begin construction in 2019.

The four groups are Ceasars Entertainment Corp., Mohegan Gaming Entertainment, Hard Rock International (all in the US), and France-based Groupe Barriere, all four of which requested further information after a "teaser" was issued by Greek regulators to gauge international interest for the future gaming license. The four were briefed over details regarding the project, called "Integrated Resort Cazino", and ahead of the international tender, which is expected to commence next month.

 

 

