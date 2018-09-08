US interest in troubled Elefsina, Skaramangas shipyards

US-based ONEX, which will soon take control of the Neorion Yard on the Cyclades island of Syros, has expressed an interest in the country's biggest such facilities, in Elefsina and Skaramangas, both due west of Athens proper.

The expression of interest, albeit verbally, came by ONEX president and CEO Panos Xenokostas, speaking from the Thessaloniki International Fair, which opened on Saturday, and in the presence of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross present.

The statement was later picked up by the US embassy in Athens, while US ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, also referred to the prospect in a Twitter post, noting: " In the area of investment, success breeds success. We are committed to using @USATIF_2018 as a launch pad for the months ahead. This story is a good example."