Public health official: 16 deaths from West Nile fever in Greece in 2018

Wednesday, 29 August 2018 12:23
One hundred and thirty-three incidents of West Nile fever have now been reported in Greece so far this year, with 16 deaths linked with the viral infection that's usually associated with mosquito bites.

The figures were cited on Wednesday by an official of Greece's Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDCP).

According to the head of the organization's infectious diseases office, West Nile virus infections have been detected in several municipalities, with the greater Athens area and central Macedonia province hit the hardest. The official, Danae Pervanidou, blamed what she called "high temperatures" and early summer rainfall for the rash of incidents.

