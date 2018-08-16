Portuguese tourist, 25, dies after falling off rock formation across from Acropolis during attempted mugging

A 25-year-old Portuguese tourist died on Wednesday evening after falling off a 20-meter rock formation across from the Acropolis in central Athens during what police describe as an attempted mugging by three unidentified suspects.

The incident was reported by the man's 23-year-old companion. The 23-year-old woman could provide only sketchy details a day later, saying her boyfriend was accosted by two men, with one wielding a knife. A third suspect attempted to take her purse.

The incident occurred on Philopappou Hill, to the south of the Acropolis, a popular sightseeing spot for locals and visitors.

The victim fell to his death under still undetermined circumstances.

The only eyewitness was unable to shed light on the suspects' nationality, police said in a statement. A spate of muggings and thefts in the areas around the Acropolis, the most popular archaeological attraction in Greece, have been reported over the recent period, with Greek authorities having arrested several young foreign nationals operating in groups.

Eight people were later detained in the immediate vicinity, although the woman, who police said was in a state of shock, failed to identify anyone as a possible suspect.

All eight, non-EU third country nationals, were later held on charges of lacking travel documents to prove their legal residency in Greece, with their deportation ordered.