Greek pharmaceutical exports comprise 6% of overall figure

Tuesday, 14 August 2018 12:48
UPD:12:53
REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON
A- A A+

By G. Sakkas

gsakkas@naftemporiki.gr

Greece's pharmaceutical sector is second, in the industrial category, in terms of value of exports, with aluminum and aluminum byproducts manufacturers in first place, according to a study by the Bank of Greece (BoG), released this week.

The same study notes that the specific sector has been significantly affected by the nearly nine-year economic implosion in the country of 11 million euros.

The percentage that pharmaceuticals comprise in the overall Greek exports figure - excluding refined fuels - is 6 percent, placing them in second place for 2017. Aluminum exports are 8 percent of the total, the largest industrial export recorded by the country.

