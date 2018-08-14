Greek pharmaceutical exports comprise 6% of overall figure

By G. Sakkas

Greece's pharmaceutical sector is second, in the industrial category, in terms of value of exports, with aluminum and aluminum byproducts manufacturers in first place, according to a study by the Bank of Greece (BoG), released this week.

The same study notes that the specific sector has been significantly affected by the nearly nine-year economic implosion in the country of 11 million euros.

The percentage that pharmaceuticals comprise in the overall Greek exports figure - excluding refined fuels - is 6 percent, placing them in second place for 2017. Aluminum exports are 8 percent of the total, the largest industrial export recorded by the country.