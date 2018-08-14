Ministry triples outlay for port improvements around Greece

Tuesday, 14 August 2018 12:21
UPD:12:22
EUROKINISSI/ΑΝΤΩΝΗΣ ΝΙΚΟΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ
A- A A+

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

A relevant general secretariat for ports and port facility, entity falling under the jurisdiction of the shipping and insular policy ministry in Greece, reportedly tripled the outlay this year for improvements and upgrades of the port authorities still under state control in the country, from 13.2 million euros from the previously budgeted 4.5 million euros.

The aim is for another 4.4 million euros in investments to be funneled to the specific sector.

Another 20 million euros in security upgrades for ports and related facilities has already been allocated, with works ongoing.  

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών