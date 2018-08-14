Ministry triples outlay for port improvements around Greece

By A. Tsimplakis

A relevant general secretariat for ports and port facility, entity falling under the jurisdiction of the shipping and insular policy ministry in Greece, reportedly tripled the outlay this year for improvements and upgrades of the port authorities still under state control in the country, from 13.2 million euros from the previously budgeted 4.5 million euros.

The aim is for another 4.4 million euros in investments to be funneled to the specific sector.

Another 20 million euros in security upgrades for ports and related facilities has already been allocated, with works ongoing.