"The receipt, please!" - Campaign by Greece's revenues authority calls on tourists to demand receipt, pay with 'plastic'

Greece's independent public revenues authority has commenced yet another campaign, aimed at the millions of foreign tourists that visit the country, to remind them that they can pay for all sorts of goods and services via their debit and credit cards.

Coming amid the climax of the annual summer season, the ad campaign reiterates that hotels, eateries, bars, cafes, clubs and all types of shops in the east Mediterranean country are obliged to receive e-payments. At the same time, the authority calls on visitors to always request a receipt of their transaction issued by cash registers and POS devices.

The independent authority has already featured its English-language message via Google, while ads will also go up in airports around the country, complete with instructions on what a valid receipt must include and a list of consumers' rights - especially the right not to pay for a service or good if the proprietor does not issue a legal retail receipt for the transaction.

The word "apodixi", Greek for "receipt" is the main theme of the campaign, i.e. "Apodixi please!"