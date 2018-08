Απόπειρα δολοφονίας με drones κατήγγειλε ο Μαδούρο

epa06928239 A handout photo made available by Miraflores press office shows the president of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro offering statements to the press, in Caracas, Venezuela, 04 August 2018. Maduro claimed that the Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, and far-right elements in Venezuela had attempted to assassinate him using a pair of drones flying over a military ceremony. The resulting explosion injured seven people. EPA/MIRAFLORES PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SAL