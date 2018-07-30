Latest law obliges Greek banks to take due diligence measures for transactions exceeding 1,000 euros

By G. Palaitsakis

A recently passed law in Parliament obliges banks and other credit institutions in Greece to exercise "due diligence measures" for every non-regularly recurring money transfer, even between accounts belonging to the same depositor.

The provision is the latest "weapon" in the cash-starved Greek state's arsenal to curtail money laundering from illegal activities.

The same law foresees that due diligence measures for every transaction exceeding 2,000 euros with a internet gaming and sports betting firm.