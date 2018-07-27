Opposition demands resignations of ministers in wake of deadly wildfire

An unscheduled Cabinet meeting will convene on Friday, chaired by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, to focus on relief measures and planning in the wake of Monday's deadly wildfire in eastern Attica prefecture, a day after an urgently held evening press conference by the relevant public order minister generated heated opposition criticism.

Speaking on Friday after a three-day mourning period expired, a main opposition New Democracy (ND) spokeswoman charged what she called "unlimited audacity" on the part of the leftist-rightist coalition government, while calling for the resignations of top ministers.

"Unfortunately, the government yesterday added unlimited audacity to its inability to protect human life and citizens' property. During the government show yesterday not one apology was heard," spokeswoman Maria Spyraki said, adding:

"Not one of the officials involved was fired ... they all declared themselves proud of how well they did their job, at the very moment when we're counting the dead."

Alternate Citizens' Protection Minister Nikos Toskas, whose portfolio is essentially law enforcement and public order, bore the brunt of criticism, particularly after his statement regarding "serious indications of criminal action and arson". The one-time PASOK party cadre and retired army officer also said he did not detect any operational mistakes prior and during the eruption of the wildfire at the Mati settlement, while telling reporters he also tendered his resignation to the prime minister, who rejected it and called on him to stay.