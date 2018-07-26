Draghi: Greek bonds ineligible for ECB's QE program without waiver, which ends with bailout

Greece's participation in the ECB's Quantitative Easing (QE) program is not possible without the waiver, Eurozone central banker Mario Draghi said on Thursday, speaking at a press conference on the ECB's monetary policy.

He also praised what he called the progress in Greece posted over the recent period, and said he awaits the successful conclusion of the current bailout, which ends on Aug. 20, 2018.

Nevertheless, he said Greek bonds are not eligible for the ECB's asset-buying program without the waiver, which he added, ends with the fiscal adjustment program.