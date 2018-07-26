Moody's: Greece's credit profile supported by recent debt relief, euro area support

Moody's referrs to a need for greater investments in order to maintain economic growth in Greece over the medium term, while also adding that the country's debt is "manageable" over the next 10 years. In a report released on Thursday, Moody's primary scenario - a Greek debt of 180 percent of GDP - will begin to decrease as of 2019 and afterwards, and will remain high for the next few decades.

The Moody's report reads:

"Greece's (B3 positive) credit profile is supported

by the substantial debt relief granted by the country's euro area

creditors in June, Moody's Investors Service said in an annual report

today.



The debt relief package ensures that Greece's debt-service obligations

will be very manageable over the next 10 years, supporting the

government's return to private capital market funding after a decade of

reliance on official-sector financial support.



"The debt relief package is a significant benchmark in Greece's recovery

from its deep economic, fiscal and financial crisis," said Kathrin

Muehlbronner, a Moody's Senior Vice President and author of the report.

"It reflects both the significant progress achieved by the Greek

authorities in correcting the causes of the crisis and the strong and

continuing support from Greece's euro area creditors."



As part of the debt relief, Greece will remain under the close supervision

of its euro area creditors, a credit positive in Moody's view as it

should ensure that the Greek authorities remain on a reform path.



The Greek government has made major progress in the fiscal area. It

achieved large primary surpluses of around 4% of GDP over the past two

years, and has committed to a primary surplus of 3.5% of GDP for the next

five years, which should be broadly achievable. Tax collection has been

improved and spending reduced on a structural basis. Progress has also

been made to bring Greece's previously weak and politicised institutions

in line with European standards. The Greek authorities have legislated

measures to strengthen the key institutions' effectiveness and

operational independence. This gives some confidence that the risk of

reform reversal has declined.



In Moody's base case scenario, Greece's very high debt burden -- at

nearly 180% of GDP one of the highest in Moody's sovereign rating

universe -- will start to decline from 2019 onwards, but will remain very

high for decades to come. The combination of very long debt maturities

and low interest rates mitigate the risks from such a high debt level,

but Greece might well require further debt relief in the early 2030s, as

acknowledged by the euro area.



Greece also needs stronger investment to sustain economic growth over the

medium term. Compared to other euro area countries emerging from

recession and crisis, Greece's investment performance has been very weak,

with capital formation standing at just 40% of its pre-crisis level.

While the government has committed to reduce the high corporate tax rate

and more generally work towards creating a more business-friendly

environment, it remains to be seen how quickly such changes will bear

fruit. In Moody's base case, economic growth prospects will remain

moderate, with real GDP growth of 2% forecast for this year and next.



The banking sector remains a key vulnerability, despite recent

improvements. On a stand-alone basis the systemic banks remain weak, with

poor asset quality, low profitability and a large share of lower-quality

capital in the form of deferred tax assets. Banks will have to

significantly accelerate the disposal of non-performing assets on their

balance sheets in order to achieve the targets agreed by the end of next

year.



Greece's sovereign credit rating could be upgraded if the government's

good record of implementing reforms is maintained beyond the end of the

adjustment programme. This in turn could result in stronger-than-expected

and sustained economic growth and a more rapid reduction in the public

debt ratio. Faster-than-expected improvements in the banking sector's

health would also be positive.



Downward pressure on the rating could develop if the Greek government

were to deviate from its commitments and reverse reforms, or if tension

with official creditors re-emerged. This would jeopardize the euro area's

support for the country."