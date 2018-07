Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras declared a three-day period of mourning for the victims of a deadly wildfire that swept through a coastal stretch of eastern Attica prefecture over the previous 24 hours.

Tsipras again took to the national airwaves to make an address, referring to an unspeakable tragedy. He also thanked for foreign leaders for the support being dispatched to Greece.

"Now is the time for mobilization and struggle, to save whatever can be saved; to find those missing," he said.