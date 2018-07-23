First major wildfire in Greece reported west of Athens

The first major wildfire of the season erupted in Greece on Monday, with the blaze centered in the Magoula settlement off a coastal highway due west of Athens, near the Kinetta resort. At last reports, the wildfire was moving upwards towards Gerania mountain range, amid winds of 5 to 6 on the Beaufort scale.

The area affected includes holiday homes on the coast - other being illegally built structures further inland - industrial units, military bases and warehouses.

Smoke from the fire was visible in some parts of the greater Athens area.