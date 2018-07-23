First major wildfire in Greece reported west of Athens

Monday, 23 July 2018 14:48
UPD:14:50
A- A A+

The first major wildfire of the season erupted in Greece on Monday, with the blaze centered in the Magoula settlement off a coastal highway due west of Athens, near the Kinetta resort. At last reports, the wildfire was moving upwards towards Gerania mountain range, amid winds of 5 to 6 on the Beaufort scale.

The area affected includes holiday homes on the coast - other being illegally built structures further inland - industrial units, military bases and warehouses.

Smoke from the fire was visible in some parts of the greater Athens area.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών