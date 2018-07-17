Greek high court rejects first legal challenge to recently signed 'Prespes agreement'

The Council of State (CoS), Greece's highest administrative court, on Tuesday issued a preliminary decision to reject a motion filed by various organizations, representing expatriates hailing from the northern Greece province of Macedonia, to suspend the recently signed "Prespes agreement", a bilateral deal between Athens and Skopje to finally resolve the fYRoM "name issue".

Attorneys for the organizations had argued that the specific agreement, which must be ratified by Parliaments in both countries - Greece and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) - violated article 27 of the Greek constitution. Specifically, plaintiffs said a positive Parliament vote should have preceded the signing of the agreement by the Greek foreign minister, and with an extended majority of 180 deputies out of the 300.