Α light earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale was recorded at 10:32 p.m. (20.32 GMT) west of the large island of Crete.

The quake's epicenter is located some 90 kilometers west of the port city of Hania (Chania) and 65 kilometers south of the small isle of Antikythera, at a depth of estimated at 10 kilometers.