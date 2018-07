During an auction of 1.250 billion euros of Greek 26W T-Bills conducted on Wednesday, total bids reached 1.729 billion euros (oversubscribed by1.38 times), with the amount finally accepted being 1.625 billion euros. The uniform yield reached 0.85 percent.

According to the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA), primary dealers can additionally submit non-competitive bids up to 30 percent of the amount initially auctioned until Thursday (noon, Athens time).

The settlement date is Friday, July 6.