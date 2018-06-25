Tsipras phones Erdogan to offer re-election congratulations

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday offered his congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a day after the latter was re-elected to the post in a landslide victory.

An announcement issued by Tsipras' office said the Greek leader reiterated the need for the immediate release of two Greek servicemen being held in Turkey since March 1, 2018 for allegedly straying into the neighboring country's territory.

They also discussed the upcoming European Council meeting on Thursday, and agreed to meet on the margins of a NATO summit in Brussels next month.