Mitsotakis requests off-the-agenda Parliament debate on state of economy

The main opposition leader in Greece's Parliament on Monday requested an off-the-agenda debate on the course of the economy, something more-or-less announced last week.

"It's there (Parliament) where Mr. Tsipras will explain himself for all the woes he's brought upon citizens, as well as the shackles that he's agreed (to place upon the country) into the future," New Democracy (ND) president Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, in reference to PM Alexis Tsipras.

Earlier, Parliament President Nikos Voutsis said the prime minister intends to brief the legislature, during a plenary session, over a recently concluded Eurogroup decision on debt relief measures for the country and the post-bailout supervision by creditors of Greek finances and economic performance.