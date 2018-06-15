Press report: 'Name issue' deal signing on Sun. on Greek side of Prespes lake region, dinner on opposite border

A bilateral agreement between Athens and Skopje to finally end the more than quarter-of-a-century fYRoM "name issue" will be signed on Greek territory, and specifically in the Prespes border region in the country's northwest frontier, whereas an official dinner will be held in the neighboring country, i.e. the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) - the provisional name that will ostensibly be transformed into "Republic of North Macedonia" if ratification is achieved by both sides.

The report was disseminated by the MIA news agency in Skopje, the country's official national outlet.

According to the same report, the two countries' foreign ministers, Nikos Kotzias and Nikolas Dimitrov, will sign the agreement in the presence of either country's prime minister.

Although no announcement has been made, MIA points to Sunday as the date of the signing ceremony.