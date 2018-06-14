Dombrovskis optimistic over full agreement on Greek program by June 21 Eurogroup meeting

Valdis Dombrovskis was the latest European leader, speaking from Athens this week, no less, to express optimism over a comprehensive agreement regarding the Greek program by a June 21 Eurogroup meeting, immediately following his meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The EU Commission vice-president was received by Tsipras as the latter's Maximos Mansion office, where the former also appeared optimistic over a positive conclusion to the ongoing - and last - bailout in August.

Tsipras said he expects the successful conclusion of the fourth review of the ongoing memorandum - the third consecutive bailout for the country since 2010, and said Athens awaits debt relief measures in order to ensure the country's consistent and permanent access to sovereign lending markets.

Dombrovskis also hailed a recent agreement by Athens and Skopje to solve the long-standing fYRoM "name issue", expressing a hope that a "page has turned" and that deep and productive cooperation can continue in the wider region.