A light earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale was recorded at 10.27 p.m. (20.27 GMT) near the southwest Aegean island of Kythira, according to the Athens geodynamic institute. The quake's epicenter was pinpointed at 22 kilometers southwest of the harbor of Neapoli, in southern Laconia prefecture, and with a depth of five kilometers.

Another estimate by a seismic monitoring station at the Aristotle University in Thessaloniki estimated the quake's intensity at 3.8 on the Richter scale.