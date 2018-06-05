Scholz: Decisions for Greek debt relief at end of June

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz merely reiterated this week that decisions over Greek debt relief will be taken at the end of June, in statements to the Athens daily "Ta Nea".

At the same time, he did not deny the prospect of Germany requesting stricter conditions for Greece in the post-memorandum period in exchange for debt relief.

"I am waiting for the last remaining reviews, and the final decisions that will have to be taken in Greece, which will allow us the opportunity at the of June to see how we'll finish with the (Greek) program; how the future will be; how the post-memorandum period will be organized and what will be foreseen," he was quoted as saying.

The regularly scheduled Eurogroup meeting of June 21 has emerged as an unofficial date for announcing whatever debt forgiveness for thrice-bailed out Greece, regardless of whether European creditors and the IMF agree on the latter's conditions for remaining in the program as a creditor.

Asked about the course of talks with the IMF, in fact, Scholz, who took over from Wolfgang Schauble, indirectly confirmed that discussions between creditors will continue this week, in yet another effort to bridge differences - mainly between the Washington D.C.-based Fund and Berlin.