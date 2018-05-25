Athens reports higher tax revenues, primary budget surplus in Jan-Apr 2018 period

Greece's finance ministry said tax revenues reached 13.088 billion euros over the first four-month period of the year, exceeding a budget target by 297 million euros.

The closely watched primary budget surplus over the four-month period reached 2.286 billion euros, significantly higher than the prescribed 374 million euros.

Revenues from direct taxes during the January-April 2018 period reached 4.523 billion euros, exceeding by 171 million euros the budgeted goal of 4.352 billion euros.

In terms of indirect tax revenues, 8.565 billion euros were collected, exceeding the target for the specific period by 126 million euros.

In terms of spending, state expenditures between January and April 2018 reached 15.322 billion euros, reduced by 751 million euros from the budgeted figure of 16.073 billion euros.

State budget spending was 1.120 billion euros less compared with the same period in 2017.