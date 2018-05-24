Greek reax to Eurogroup: Debt relief measures by June 21 now on agenda

The first reaction to Thursday's Eurogroup meeting in Brussels quickly - albeit unofficially - came from Greece's finance ministry, with ministry sources saying the Eurozone finance ministers praised the fact that a staff-level agreement was signed last week by Athens and institutional creditors' top auditors.

The ministry's reaction added that attention has now turned to debt relief for the country, "the last crucial link for the conclusion of the program (third bailout)."

The same ministry "circles" said the Eurogroup expressed a commitment to a "comprehensive agreement for the debt" by the end of the last review of the third program, citing a date of June 21, 2018, which coincides with last scheduled Eurogroup before the summer hiatus.

Additionally, the Greek reaction disclosed that an updated "Debt Sustainability Analysis" of the country's external debt load has been assigned to creditors, as the former will serve as a basis for conclusive debt relief measures.