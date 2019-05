Στην τελική ευθεία ο αγωγός ΤΑP - Ολοκλήρωση του 87% των εργασιών

Today marks 3 years since #TAPkickoff



The project is 87% complete & 98% of pipes are in the ground in #Greece, #Albania & #Italy



TAP provides a degree of #energysecurity & diversity that the wider region hasn’t had before. #SouthernGasCorridor #natgashttps://t.co/rEMROs5eeT pic.twitter.com/sd9RySTTFX