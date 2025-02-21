Logo Image

Shipowners and fuel suppliers call for EU Commission support for clean marine fuels

The platform highlights the significant investment barriers facing the sector

The Clean Maritime Fuels Platform, which represents European shipowners and fuel suppliers, stressed in a statement the need for developing a European supply chain for clean marine fuels.

The platform highlights the significant investment barriers facing the sector, such as high production costs, technological risks and the mismatch between producers’ long-term pricing expectations and users’ need for flexible contracts.

To address these challenges, the Commission is called upon to:

-Include renewable and low-carbon fuels and the innovative technologies needed by shipping in the upcoming Clean Industry Deal,

-Use the Sustainable Transport Investment Plan (STIP) to avoid jeopardizing the investments needed to scale up the production and distribution of clean fuels for shipping,

-Limit the risk in projects through public financial support from the EU and national ETS revenues to strengthen the EU’s industrial base for clean fuels,

-Facilitate the role of ports as energy hubs through mandates for fuel infrastructure.

